Exclusive: Agent talks about Bacca transfer speculations

AC Milan star Carlos Bacca has been linked with leaving the club in January, but future owners have blocked his exit and the Colombian is set to stay at the club until the end of the current campaign. The player’s agent Sergio Barila has released an exclusive interview with calciomercato.com confirming that his client will go nowhere in January.



“There’s no reason why Bacca should leave AC Milan. His family and him are happy in Italy, he loves the club he plays for and he’s happy with his performances. In addition to that he has just one his first trophy with AC Milan, why should he leave now?”



“Bacca was one of the first players to return to training after holidays, he’s a great pro and wants to scor many goals in 2017. He’s going through a goal draught, but he’ll score again soon. There have never been problems between Bacca and Montella.”

