Juventus’ chances of signing Stef de Vrij could well be on the up,

The Lazio defender is liked by Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United among others, but his agents are trying to offer him to Juventus.

Nicolas Balice writes that De Vrij’s contract talks have stalled, with Lazio president Claudio Lotito not wanting to insert a release clause in the star defender’s deal, or at least not one inferior to 20 million, which is what the agents want.

Lotito doesn’t get on well with Juventus, however, and the Old Lady would rather spend money on fellow Lazio man Keita Balde, rather than De Vrij, whose knee cartilage issues have tormented him for a while. The Dutchman was forced to sit out the season before last because of them.

Lazio may be forced to sell if they can’t find an agreement with De Vrij, seeing as his deal with the Bianconcelesti expires next summer.