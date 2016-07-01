Exclusive: Agents wanted release clause for Man Utd target
09 September at 10:45Agents of Inter star Ivan Perisic wanted to include a release clause in the player’s new contract but Inter failed to match the contract demands of their star. According to our sources, the entourage of Perisic wanted to keep a door open for a possible future move of the Croat in the Premier League but Inter did not accept their request.
Perisic’s Inter contract extension was announced yesterday. The Manchester United target has signed a new deal until 2022 and has received an important pay-rise.
Perisic was on a € 2.5 million-a-year deal and his new salary in Milan is believed to be in the region of € 4.5 million, bonuses included.
During the last summer transfer window Manchester United had offered € 45 million to sign the 26-year-old but Inter refused to sell him for less than € 55 million.
The contract extension of the Croatia International means Manchester United’s hopes to land Perisic in the future have basically came to an end.
Go to comments