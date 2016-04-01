Exclusive - Ajax accept Napoli's bid for Younes

Napoli's quest during this transfer window for a winger continues after having been turned down by Bologna's Simone Verdi, as well as Sassuolo for Politano as well as from Monaco for former Lazio player Keita Balde.



Now President De Laurentiis has set his sights on snapping up a player the Partenopei were intending to sign for free in the summer when his contract expires, namely Ajax' Amin Younes.



Calciomercat.com can reveal that today the agent of the German youngster, born in 1993, met with Ajax representative's in order to try to unblock the situation, where the Sporting Director of the Dutch club, Overmars, had previously stated that they would not be letting the player leave.



During this meeting Napoli's offer of €5 million to sign the player now was presented and the Dutch club accepted in order not to risk losing him in June for free.

Nima Tavallaey (@NimaTavRood)