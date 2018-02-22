Exclusive: Alessio Romagnoli set to renew Milan deal

AC Milan's Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli is set to renew his rossoneri contract, Calciomercato.com understands.



The 23-year-old central defender, who joined Milan from rivals Roma in the summer of 2015 for a fee in the region of 25 million, has impressed this season. Having appeared 21 times in the Serie A, Romagnoli has scored twice for Rino Gattuso's men. He also appeared eight times in the Europa League.



CalcioMercato understand that Romagnoli is set to prolong his Milan stay by extending his contract at San Siro till the summer of 2023.



Not just that, but the Italian's wage will also be increased once he pens the new deal as he will receive hike of 1.5 million euros. His wage currently stands at 2.5 million euros but will rise to 4 million euros after he pens the new deal.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)