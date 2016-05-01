Exclusive: Alexis Sanchez huge signing bonus revealed as he agreed Man City terms
09 January at 10:00Alexis Sanchez is set to join Manchester City as a free agent at the end of the season. Pep Guardiola is a long time admirer of the former Barcelona and Udinese star and our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusive confirm the Chile star has reached a verbal agreement with the Premier League giants.
Calciomercato.com has also exclusively learned that the player will receive a signing bonus of € 35 million (approximately £ 30 million). Manchester City, however, still hope to welcome the player’s services in the January transfer window although their maximum offer would be £ 20 million. If Man City sign Sanchez in January, the Chilean would receive a signing bonus in the region of £ 15 million.
Sanchez has agreed to join Manchester City signing a £ 13 million-a-year deal for the next five years.
Juventus were interested in signing the talented winger as well but the Old Lady is unable to match Manchester City’s offer neither in terms of salary nor in terms of bonuses. The bianconeri have risen the white flag and Sanchez is now set to move to Manchester City.
