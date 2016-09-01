Juventus were very interested in signing Roma star Kevin Strootman, and are still buzzing around the Dutchman, we can exclusively reveal.

Fabrizio Romano’s deep throats claim that Juventus wanted to acquire the former PSV man - and ex Manchester United target - when they signed Miralem Pjanic last summer for

30 million. Roma didn’t want to lose their entire central midfield barring Radja Nainggolan (another Juve target) and said no. The Dutchman himself wasn’t quite sold on a move.

But Juve haven’t forgotten. Far from it. They’ve still been prodding, feeling, and could try to make the most of the 27-year-old’s so-so season. He’s scored once in Serie A action, but hasn’t benefited from Coach Di Francesco’s new approach, which has seen the club become a dark horse for the title.

It turns out, Romano reveals, that Coach Max Allegri didn’t want Juventus to go for a swap with Juan Cuadrado. Now, Strootman doesn’t want to move.

But Juventus want to go for a final push. Oh, you can be sure of that. Juventus were sure, but Roma weren’t.

Will push ever come to shove? Who knows…