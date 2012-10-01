Exclusive: Allegri punished Bonucci to send Juventus players a message

Things have gotten rather nerve-wracking for Juventus fans. What looked like just another tiff between Coach and star player could end up having major consequences in Turin.



When Max Allegri and defender Leonardo Bonucci exchanged heated words after Friday’s 4-1 win over Palermo, fans of the Old Lady weren’t so worried. They will be today, as the gaffer has confirmed reports that Bonucci will skip tomorrow night’s key Round of 16 Champions League tie with Porto.



​Correspondent Nicola Balice has the inside scoop here: what is certain is that this is more than just a player being disciplined, and it’s not just an isolated incident, or one that is not considered serious.



The dressing room is turbulent, to put it mildly, and it looks like the press conference after Friday’s game wasn’t the end of the confrontation with Bonucci.



​Despite what Juventus have said, this isn’t simply part of the game, something that can be kept under control so easily.



​What Max Allegri is doing is sending a message: the decision to leave Bonucci off the team is entirely his, one which the club may (or may not) agree with. The point, however, is that he’s the one who gives the orders in the dressing room, and the only one at that.



It’s a risky decision, coming before a key Champions League game, one which - in case of defeat - would be the end of the Bianconeri’s main objective for the season.

The idea, too, is that if someone screws up they pay, whether it’s Bonucci or someone new like Daniele Rugani, or anyone else for that matter.



It doesn’t look like Leo himself is very happy, and feels like he’s paid for everyone else. This may have been too much for a player who refused to be seduced by Chelsea and Manchester City in the summer. What will Bonucci make of the club not defending him, mere days after his 300th game with the Black and White shirt?



One this is certain: the Azzurri star looked dejected in Portugal, and feels like he’s been betrayed. Will this has consequences beyond this game, or even this season? Time will tell.



@NicolaBalice