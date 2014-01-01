Exclusive - Another deal between Jorge Mendes & Juventus collapses

Juventus and Jorge Mendes have had 3 deals in short succession collapse in one way or another as the January transfer window approaches.



For example Renato Sanches was proposed to Juventus by the super agent but instead ended up in the Premier League with Welsh side Swansea as the Bianconeri due to the structure of the deal as well as its financil aspects.



Another deal that ís looking highly unlikely despite Juventus having identified the player as an ideal replacement to Paul Pogba 18 months ago, is that of Barcelona's Andre Gomes. The player is not feautring at Barcelona very often but is no longer top of Juventus shopping list making a transfer to the Bianconeri very unlikely.



The latest deal that is cooling off between Mendes and Juventus is that concerning Napoli's full-back Faouzi Ghoulam. The Bianconeri consider him a great deal if they can snap him up on a free transfer whilst Napoli are very confident that he will sign a contract extension and this means that yet another deal between Jorge Mendes and Juventus is set to collapse.