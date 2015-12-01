Exclusive: Argentinian defender wants AC Milan summer move

AC Milan are long time admirers of Villareal defender Mateo Musacchio and the rossoneri will make a new attempt to sign him next summer. The Serie A giants had been negotiating the player’s transfer during the whole 2016 summer transfer window but failed to reach an agreement due to financial issues.



AC Milan representatives, in fact, are being negotiating the club’s sale for almost a year now but Chinese consortium Sino-Europe has failed to complete the club’s takeover. The Chinese Consortium should complete finalize the deal on the 14th of April although representatives of the consortium have already postponed the closing date twice.



​Should Sino Europe manage to complete the club’s takeover before the summer, the Serie A giants will have a consistent transfer budget available to sign new players.

As for defensive reinforcement, the Serie A giants’ priority would be Mateo Musacchio. The player’s entourage is in talks with representatives of AC Milan and Sino Europe and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player wants to move to the club at the end of the season.



The player’s contract expires in 2018 and Musacchio is not willing to extend it. Villareal would demand € 20 million to sell the player in the summer.

