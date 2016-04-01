Exclusive: Arsenal alerted as Juve open talks over Portuguese star
05 August at 10:50Juventus and Arsenal are looking for midfielder reinforcement and the Old Lady has recently made contact to sign a player who has also been targeted by Arsenal.
Max Allegri wants to add some physical strength in the middle of the park and it is no coincidence that his summer transfer priority was Nemanja Matic.
The Serbia star, however, joined Manchester United for a reported fee of € 45 million, at least € 15 million more than Juventus’ latest proposal.
Emre Can and Blaise Matuidi are also been targeted by the Old Lady. The Frenchman is believed to be closer to Juve than the Liverpool star who is not wanted out of Anfield by the Reds.
However, according to our reporter Nicola Balice, Juventus have recently made contact with Jorge Mendes over William Carvalho, a long time Arsenal target.
Juve representatives have met Jorge Mendes earlier this week to discuss the transfers of Joao Cancelo and Garay. Marotta and Paratici, however, did also ask information about William Carvalho.
The 25-year-old has also been shortlisted by Max Allegri but Mendes has warned Juventus that Sporting CP are not open to sell their star for less than his € 40 million release clause.
The player's price-tag is the same of Steven N'Zonzi. Juve refused to sign the Frenchman for € 40 million last month but being William Carvalho four years younger than the former Blackburn man, the bianconeri could well decide to make an important investment to sign the Portuguese star.
Go to comments