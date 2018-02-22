Exclusive: Arsenal and AC Milan warned as Wilshere offered to Juventus, latest updates
20 April at 09:35Jack Wilshere has been offered to Juventus, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
The England International was sounded out by AC Milan as well but the rossoneri decided not to continue talks with the player’s entourage as the economic requests made by the representatives of the Arsenal star were too high.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Wishlere has also been offered to Juventus by his entourage but the Old Lady has put talks on hold, at least for now.
The economic requests of the English midfielder, in fact, are very high. Wilshere wants a salary in the region of € 5/6 million –a-year. Way too much for Juve whose best earner is Gonzalo Higuain with a salary of € 7.5 million-a-year.
The commissions requested by the player’s entourage have also discouraged the Old Lady who, however, could resume talks with the Englishman in the summer if Emre Can will eventually snub a transfer to the Allianz Stadium and move elsewhere or pen a new deal with Liverpool.
