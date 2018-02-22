Exclusive: Arsenal and Everton given Andre Silva boost as Jorge Mendes meets AC Milan chief

Arsenal and AC Milan will be soon facing each-other as the two European giants have been drawn together in the last 16 stage of Europa League. A tough draw for both clubs who are also involved in a few transfer negotiations.



No secret Arsenal are long time admirers of Andre Silva. According to several reports in England, the Portugal star is also wanted by Everton and Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes could help the Premier League sides to sign his client at the end of the season.



​Sources have exclusively told Calciomercato.com that Jorge Mendes met Marco Fassone at the San Siro yesterday to discuss the future of the talented striker who has yet to score his first goal in Serie A this season.



​Andre Silva has been failing to impress during the current campaign and Jorge Mendes is willing to offer his services to Premier League clubs at the end of the season, possibly after the World Cup.



AC Milan would be open to sell Andre Silva for a fair price after signing him for € 38 million from Porto last summer.