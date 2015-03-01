Exclusive: Arsenal and Tottenham on red alert as Juve and Max Allegri decide to part ways at the end of the season
09 February at 14:22Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will be leaving the Serie A giants at the end of the season, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. Our reporter Nicola Balice claims that the two parties had a meeting in January to discuss the club’s plans for the future and decided to part ways at the end of the season.
Allegri has one year and a half left in his contract but wants to decide his future once the season ends. The two parties have then decided to part ways at the end of the season but, of course, that would not prevent the Old Lady from battling it out for all their objectives this season: from the sixth successive Serie A title to their third Coppa Italia in a row to their first Champions League in the last twenty years.
Arsenal and Tottenham are long-time admirers of the Italian tactician. The Gunners have put him on top of their replacements shortlist for Wenger, whilst the Spurs could decide to hire him in case Pochettino leaves the White Hart Lane with Barcelona interested.
The former AC Milan boss, however, could even decide to take a sabbatical and wait for a new job proposal for the 2018/19 campaign. Juventus have already a shortlist to replace Allegri: Diego Simeone is the bianconeri’s secret dream, Napoli boss Sarri and AS Roma manager Spalletti are both available as their contracts expire at the end of the season.
Yesterday Allegri refused to rule out a possible Juventus exit at the end of the season.
Go to comments