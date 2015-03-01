Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will be leaving the Serie A giants at the end of the season, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. Our reporterclaims that the two parties had a meeting in January to discuss the club’s plans for the future and decided to part ways at the end of the season.Allegri has one year and a half left in his contract but wants to decide his future once the season ends. The two parties have then decided to part ways at the end of the season but, of course, that would not prevent the Old Lady from battling it out for all their objectives this season: from theThe Gunners have put him on top of their replacements shortlist for Wenger, whilst the Spurs could decide to hire him in case Pochettino leaves the White Hart Lane with Barcelona interested.The former AC Milan boss, however, could even decide to take a sabbatical and wait for a new job proposal for the 2018/19 campaign. Juventus have already a shortlist to replace Allegri: