Arsenal fans are fed up of Arsène Wenger, and are calling for Juventus Coach Max Allegri, Calciomercato understands.

Last night's embarrassment at the hands of Bayern Munich has left the faithful in a state, the second 5-1 defeat at the Allianz in three seasons likely the final nail in Wenger’s coffin.

Twitter has seen hashtag #WengerOut trend over the last few hours, with one fans accusing the Frenchman of “stealing ten years’ worth of wages”.

The Gunners haven't won a Premier League title as of 2003/2004, and have only one (lost) Champions League title to write home about. Since then, two FA Cup finals in 2014 and 2015 aren't enough to satisfy fans, fed up of the endless succession of Champions League qualifications without a quarterfinal, Arsenal not getting that far since 2010.

The board has now, according to sources, taken the fan rage into account, which has led to Wenger's renewal being questioned.

The Gunners are now considering alternatives: among the names mentioned, those of Thomas Tuchel, Rafael Benitez, Eddie Howe, Roger Schmidt and Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The frontrunner seems to be Max Allegri, however, the Juventus Coach set to leave the J Stadium this season, and Arsenal impressed by his taking the Old Lady to the 2015 Champions League final.