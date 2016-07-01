Exclusive: Arsenal, Juventus Liverpool target will cost €60m
10 March at 16:05Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal are after Alexandre Lacazette, Andrea Distaso can confirm for Calciomercato.
The Lyon striker seems to be unstoppable at the moment, his goal and assist against Roma helping OL beat the Giallorossi 4-2, and earning him the hashtag #EmpereurAlex on Twitter.
It’s not come a moment too soon, The Emperor scoring his 28th goal in 33 games yesterday, an achievement enough in itself if it weren’t for the fact that he is the first player since Pedro Miguel Pauleta to score 20 Ligue 1 goals for three straight seasons.
Pauleta’s predecessor? Jean-Pierre Papin.
Arsenal and Liverpool are known to be very interested in the 25-year-old, with the Gunners having a £35 million deal rejected last summer.
The Mirror confirmed recently that both teams are ready to activate the French international’s release clause, rumoured to be in the £60 million area.
Our sources tell us that president Jean-Michel Aulas values him slightly lower, at €60m.
