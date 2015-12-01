Juventus’ midfielder Mario Lemina has had a good start to the season having started six of Juventus’ opening 10 games this season. The Gabon midfielder was given his marching order on the 18of October during Juve’s Champions League clash against Lyon and since that day the former Marseille starlet has been struggling with game.Juventus made his loan move permanent for € 10 million one year ago and during the last summer transfer window the player rejected offers of RB Leipzig and Stoke City. Both teams had put on the tablehowever, opted to stay at Juventus waiting for the offer of a Champions League club.As of today, Juventus can sell Lemina for justand it will be difficult for the Serie A giants to receive offers in the region of € 18 million again due to lack of game time of the 23-year-old this season.are the most interested club at the moment although the Ligue1 giants only want to sign Lemina on loan.have also asked information about the Gabon star but Arsenal could be the real surprise for Juventus as the Gunners have shown their interest in the out of favour Juventus midfielder with theto sign him in the summer.