Exclusive - Arsenal's Theo Walcott offered to AC Milan

Arsenal's English international winger Theo Walcott has decided to leave the Gunners during this transfer window after having spent the first half of the season on the bench.



Walcott has come to this conclusion in order to not lose his place in Gareth Southgate's England 23-man squad who travel to Russia in the summer to partake in the FIFA World Cup.



During these past few days reports have come that Walcott wants to try his wings in the Serie A and Calciomercato.com can reveal that the Arsenal winger, whose contract with the Gunners expires at the end of June 2019, has in fact been offered to AC Milan.



The response from the Rossoneri however was a swift 'thanks but no thanks' Calciomercato have learned as AC Milan directors Fassone and Mirabelli have no intention to stregthen the team's attacking capability during this transfer window. This is precisely the same reason why the Ropssoneri have declined to bring back FC Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu who was a huge hit last season.



Furthermore, Calciomercato have learned that AC Milan are not in a financial position to match Walcott's current salary where he earns £124.000 per week.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)