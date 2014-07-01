Arsenal and AC Milan target Jakub Jankto is destined to play in the Premier League, CalcioMercato exclusively understands.

Currently 21, Jankto has appeared 12 times for Udinese this season and has been one of the Udine based club’s best players this season. Jankto is a central midfielder by trade, but has also played on the left-wing and has scored once, assisting once.

A host of Premier League clubs have been following the Czech Republic midfielder and could make moves in January itself. It said that the youngster is destined to join the Premier League sometime in the near future.

AC Milan have moved away from the 21-year-old already and will not look to sign him in January as Udinese’s valuation of their prized asset has deterred the rossoneri. Contacts though, have already been made from London, the city where Udinese owner Gino Pozzo currently resides in.

Another one of Pozzo’s clubs- Watford, have also drawn links with the Czech.

Kaustubh Pandey