Exclusive: AS Roma consider future of Liverpool midfield target
30 March at 17:15AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has picked up an injury and could be forced to miss the giallorossi Serie A game against Empoli on Sunday although Luciano Spalletti hopes the experienced midfielder will recover in time for the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio.
Argentinean midfielder Leandro Paredes should replace De Rossi at Empoli’s Castellani Stadium with AS Roma that will use the next two months to consider the future of the 22-year-old who has recently emerged as a transfer target of Liverpool.
Paredes is not a regular starter at AS Roma but has collected 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season. His performances, however, have had some highs and lows and, especially during big games, Paredes has been struggling to cope with pressure.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that the Serie A giants will consider his future during the next two months. Many things are likely to change at the club in the near future as Sevilla DS Monchi is going to join the giallorossi covering the same role whilst Luciano Spalletti could be heading out of the club as his contract at the Olimpico runs until the end of the season.
AS Roma will also sell one of their stars in order to solve some financial issues and with Paredes price-tag which is said to be in the region of € 25 million, he could become the next AS Roma big name to leave the club although Manolas and Nainggolan are also being monitored by the best European clubs out there.
