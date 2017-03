AS Roma midfielderhas picked up an injury and could be forced to miss the giallorossi Serie A game against Empoli on Sunday although Luciano Spalletti hopes the experienced midfielder will recover in time for the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio.Argentinean midfieldershould replace De Rossi at Empoli’s Castellani Stadium with AS Roma that will use the next two months to consider the future of the 22-year-old who has recently emerged as a transfer target of Liverpool. Paredes is not a regular starter at AS Roma but has collectedHis performances, however, have had some highs and lows and,, Paredes has been​Sources have told calciomercato.com that the Serie A giants will consider his future during the next two months.as Sevilla DS Monchi is going to join the giallorossi covering the same role whilst Luciano Spalletti could be heading out of the club as his contract at the Olimpico runs until the end of the season.AS Roma will also sell one of their stars in order to solve some financial issues and with Paredes price-tag which is said to be in the region of € 25 million, he could become the next AS Roma big name to leave the club although Manolas and Nainggolan are also being monitored by the best European clubs out there.