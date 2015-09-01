Exclusive: AS Roma offer disappointing Stoke City star escape route

AS Roma will try to sign one new winger in the summer as the giallorossi need to strengthen their attacking department in terms of quality and quantity. The likes of Mohammed Salah and Diego Perotti are not enough to compete at the highest levels in Europe and in Italy. Stephan El Shaarawy has been way too inconsistent and he’s the only winger at Spalletti’s disposal.



Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the Serie A giants have set their sights on disappointing Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri a former Inter flop who has failed to live up to expectations after his tremendous spell at Bayern Munich.



The Swiss winger joined Inter in January 2015 but spent just six months at the San Siro. Roberto Mancini decided to sell him to Stoke the following summer for € 17 million which is just as much Inter had paid the Switzerland International.



​According to our sources Stoke City would be open to sell Shaqiri for a similar fee, probably somewhere around € 15 million given that the 25-year-old has only three goals in 15 appearances with the Premier League giants so far this season.

