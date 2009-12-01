Is Radja #Nainggolan currently the best midfielder in Europe? — Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 27, 2017

Radja Nainggolan is probably the best midfielder in Serie A at the moment. The Belgium International scoredwith two long-range goals which have confirmed that he’s also one of the best midfielders in the European football panorama.No secret that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte tried to sign him last summer but his offers were rejected by the giallorossi.last summer but AS Roma made no exception for them and kept their star at the Olimpico.Even if the former Cagliari star has recently signed a contract extension with the club, he now expects to have the pay rise that the club promised him when he signed a new contract with his club.AS Roma, in fact,. Nainggolan expects to get that pay rise as soon as possible and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that AS Roma are of course willing to match their star’s demands.Nainggolan’s €. Now, however, he expects his club to – at least- match Conte’s offer to sign a new deal.