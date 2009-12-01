Exclusive: AS Roma to offer Nainggolan pay rise
27 February at 10:50Radja Nainggolan is probably the best midfielder in Serie A at the moment. The Belgium International scored a stunning brace in AS Roma’s 3-1 win over Inter yesterday night with two long-range goals which have confirmed that he’s also one of the best midfielders in the European football panorama.
No secret that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte tried to sign him last summer but his offers were rejected by the giallorossi. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has also learned that Inter wanted to sign Nainggolan last summer but AS Roma made no exception for them and kept their star at the Olimpico.
Even if the former Cagliari star has recently signed a contract extension with the club, he now expects to have the pay rise that the club promised him when he signed a new contract with his club.
AS Roma, in fact, did only extend their star’s contract without offering him more money. Club’s representatives, however, promised him that he would have got a pay rise after a few months. Nainggolan expects to get that pay rise as soon as possible and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that AS Roma are of course willing to match their star’s demands.
Nainggolan’s €3.2 million-a-year contract expires in 2020. Conte had offered him € 5 million-a-year to join Chelsea but the player snubbed a move to the Stamford Bridge last summer. Now, however, he expects his club to – at least- match Conte’s offer to sign a new deal.
Is Radja #Nainggolan currently the best midfielder in Europe?— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 27, 2017
