Exclusive: Asamoah was in talks with Milan before Inter happened
29 April at 13:45CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah was in talks with AC Milan before coming close to joining Inter recently.
The 29-year-old Asamoah has become a regular at the Turin based club since he joined form Udinese back in 2012. While he did struggle for time early on this season, he has impressed in the second half of the campaign. The Ghanaian full-back has made 17 starts in the Serie A, assisting once.
CalcioMercato's Daniele Longo can reveal that Milan were in talks with Asamoah, before Inter stole the march on the deal.
It is said that contacts had started around the winter transfer window when the rossoneri were in contact with Asamoah's agent Federico Pastorello. On the 29th of January, Massimiliano Mirabelli held a meeting with the player's agent regarding a possible move.
Asamoah was interested in a Milan move though and felt that it was the perfect place for him and his wife to move to. The contacts remained substantial some weeks ago, until Inter came in and were willing to offer the full-back 3.5 million euros per season.
