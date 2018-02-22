Exclusive: Atalanta play hardball over Juventus, Spurs and Chelsea target
05 May at 11:45Calciomercato.com journalist Fabrizio Romano understands that Atalanta have no intention of selling Musa Barrow during this summer’s transfer window.
The 19-year-old striker has started each of La Dea’s last four Serie A matches, contributing two goals and an assist. Indeed, he has already been targeted by the likes of Inter, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund.
Bianconeri scouts have been aware of his ability for some time now and are hugely impressed by the impact he has made for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in recent weeks.
However, president Antonio Percassi has resolved to keep the Gambian hotshot in Bergamo next season with a view to increasing his value even further. By June 2019, the club hope his departure will raise between €30-35 million.
Of course, their plan will largely depend on how well Barrow continues to grow and develop his game, but the early signs are promising. Juve will have to remain patient if they are to eventually get their hands on one of Italian football’s brightest prospects.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments