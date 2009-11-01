Yannick Ferreira Carrasco isat the moment and Juventus have been linked with welcoming his services in the current transfer campaign. Juan Cuadrado, in fact, could be ruled out of action for several months and the Old Lady has been looking for potential replacements for the Colombian ace.Cuadrado will undergo medical examinations in Germany today. If the player will be forced to undergo a surgery, then he could take up to two-three months to recover.Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can confirm Juventus have made contact to sign the Belgian winger.The Colchoneros would be open to sell the player on loan with obligation to buy but the price-tag of the Blegian winger would be too expensive for the Old Lady who does not want to invest € 50 million to sign the player.​Arsenal are also being linked with signing the Belgian ace but the signing of Mkitaryan may prevent the Gunners from making an official bid for the rojiblancos’ ace.