Exclusive: Bacca could make AC Milan return in the summer, all the details
23 March at 10:25Carlos Bacca could make return to AC Milan in the summer, sources have told Calciomercato.com. According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Villareal are not willing to make the player’s move permanent for € 18 million at the end of the season and would only sign the player on a permanent deal if AC Milan cut the player’s price-tag.
Bacca joined Villareal on a € 2 million loan deal last summer and Villareal have an option to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the current campaign.
The La Liga side, however, do not want to invest € 18 million to sign a 32-year-old striker and are not going to spend as much for the player’s permanent transfer.
AC Milan have no long term plans for Bacca at the club and will be looking for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.
The rossoneri have to decide whether to cut the player’s price-tag and accept an offer lower than € 18 million from Villareal or welcome the player back at Milanello and wait for new offers from other European sides.
The Colombian striker has 12 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
