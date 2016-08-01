Exclusive: Barça and Real ahead of Juve in race for Spain starlet

Juventus are constantly scouting for the world’s best young talent – that is how they plan to build a successful future. Ferrán Torres is one of the most promising around, and the 17-year-old Valencia winger has been followed by Bianconeri scouts for some considerable time.



However, their interest has cooled in recent weeks due to the fact his release clause has been increased to €25 million. The Spaniard has all the ingredients required to be one of the great wingers of his generation, and is particularly exciting when dribbling with the ball at his feet.



Another ‘problem’ for Juve is that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have also registered their interest in signing the youngster. Valencia are trying to hold out for as long as possible, though the Scudetto holders are less inclined to make a move as they do not intend to enter a bidding war with the La Liga superpowers.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)