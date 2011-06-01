Juventus are interested in signing Sergi Roberto of Barcelona, we can exclusively reveal through

Yet the Catalans aren’t going to tolerate any of this, and have blocked any attempt at negotiating. In fact, despite reports a few months ago that Sergi felt frustrated and undervalued, Romano claims that the Blaugrana have now promised a new deal to their right-back, who scored the winner against PSG back in the Spring in a 6-1 comeback spectacular.

Juventus are well known for taking their time to land a player, waiting for the apple to be ripe enough to fall of the tree itself.

An example is the Bianconeri’s courtship of Emre Can of Liverpool, with the Bianconeri hoping that either the German’s contract will expire, or that Liverpool will be willing to sell in order to avoid losing their man for free.

Yet, though it’s always good to plan long term rather than casually flirt, it looks like Juve’s attempt at 86ing Stephan Lichtsteiner and repalcing him with Roberto. Juve are hot for him, you can be sure of that. But Barca won’t let their man go….



@Fabrizio Romano