Inter are considering recruiting Rafinha, and Barcelona are interested in talking about it,

The Spanish-Brazilian player has expressed his frustration in recent times, with his father Mazinho saying that he could leave the Camp Nou.

He has offered his son to a number of clubs, including Milan and Inter.

Rafinha hasn’t played in eight months, but returned to training 45 days ago. He doesn’t want to remain in Catalonia, and it appears that Inter are interested, seeing as nabbing the likes of Pastore, Mkhitaryan and Deulofeu is getting complicated, with inter struggling to rustle up the necessary funds.

Barca had initially said no, but seem to be taking a step towards the Nerazzurri. Rafinha had showed some great things before getting injured last season, nabbing five goals and one assists in ten games.

What will Inter make of him? Can he get fit and prove to be of use in Milan?

Pasquale Guarro, @Ngoppejammeja, adapted by @EdoDalmonte