Exclusive: Barcelona and Bayern Munich sound out Man Utd defender
03 August at 16:05Barcelona and Bayern Munich are still looking for new signings with both European giants who are likely to sign at least one new defender before the summer transfer window shuts.
Both the Red Devils and the Bundesliga giants have shortlisted a few full-backs they could sign this summer and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that one of their transfer targets is contracted with Manchester United.
Bayern and Barça, in fact, have sounded out Matteo Darmian, a long time Juventus and Inter target.
The Italy International has recently revealed that he is happy to stay at Manchester United and José Mourinho is also determined to keep the former Torino star at the Old Trafford.
The Red Devils, however, are reported to have reached a verbal agreement with Serge Aurier and if the Cote d’Ivoire International will eventually join the Premier League giants, Darmian could be allowed to leave the club.
No official offers have yet been made by either Barcelona or Bayern Munich.
