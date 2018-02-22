Exclusive: Barcelona and Man Utd warned as Lazio name price for star duo
20 April at 16:30Given how successful a season Lazio have enjoyed up until now, it comes as no surprise to learn that some of Europe’s top clubs are already lining up bids for their star players ahead this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, Barcelona have identified attacking midfielder Luis Alberto as a potential replacement for Andrés Iniesta who is seemingly closing in on a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan. However, the Biancocelesti will demand at least €30 million before they will even entertain the idea of allowing the 25-year-old to return to Spain.
Meanwhile, the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus have all registered an interest in Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, who has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A throughout the past couple of seasons. He will definitely not come cheaply though, with president Claudio Lotito valuing him at around €150 million.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
