Barcelona have yet to speak to Milan about Gerard Deulofeu, his agent exclusively revealed to Calciomercato.

The former Everton man has had a decent impact since joining the Rossoneri, but

His agent has, however, confirmed that the Catalans have yet to call Milan.

“I don’t think it’s so certain, Barcelona have other things to think about,” Gines Carvajal confirmed to Daniele Longo, “They need to catch up in La Liga and need to try to overturn their deficit in their Champions League tie at the Nou Camp with PSG”.

“No, Barcelona haven’t contacted us. It’s clear that the future depends on them, because they have the right to sign him”.

“It was a long negotiation, but Rocco Maiorino, president Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani played a key role.

“Gerard immediately felt the confidence that Coach Montella has in him, that’s fundamental in order to do well”.