Exclusive: Barcelona’s U-turn on star winger gives AC Milan transfer boost
13 May at 18:45AC Milan want to keep Gerard Deulofeu at the San Siro but the rossoneri signed the Spaniard from Everton on loan with no option last January and the player’s positive performances at the beginning of his Italian spell had convinced Barcelona to activate their € 12 million buy-out clause to take the player back to Cataluña.
The former Everton flop, however, has failed to consistently impress at AC Milan, especially over the last few weeks and according to reports in Spain Barcelona may decide not to take him back to the Camp Nou.
Calciomercato.com has also learned that Barcelona could change their mind and drop the 23-year-old who, however, would make return to Everton at the end of the season.
AC Milan are interested in signing the player on a permanent deal and anything can still happen. Barcelona, in fact, could decide to sign the player for € 12 million and sell him for a higher transfer fee.
AC Milan would be ready to negotiate the transfer of the Spaniard who has imposed himself as one of the best wingers in Serie A since he joined the San Siro hierarchy this past January.
