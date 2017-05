AC Milan want to keep Gerard Deulofeu at the San Siro but the rossoneri signed the Spaniard from Everton on loan with no option last January and the player’s positive performances at the beginning of his Italian spell had convinced Barcelona toto take the player back to Cataluña.The former Everton flop, however, has failed to consistently impress at AC Milan, especially over the last few weeks andBarcelona may decide not to take him back to the Camp Nou. has also learned Calciomercato.com that Barcelona could change their mind and drop the 23-year-old who, however, wouldat the end of the season.AC Milan are interested in signing the player on a permanent deal and anything can still happen. Barcelona, in fact, could decide to sign the player forAC Milan would be ready to negotiate the transfer of the Spaniard who has imposed himself as one of the best wingers in Serie A since he joined the San Siro hierarchy this past January.