Exclusive: Barcelona set their sights on Dutch starlet
23 August at 13:45Barcelona are desperate to sign a replacement of Neymar with the likes of Coutinho and Dembélé who are being heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou although both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have not yet agreed to send their star to Cataluña.
The departure of Neymar means the blaugrana have now plenty of cash to sign any player they want but the La Liga giants are still struggling to close a deal for any potential replacement of the Brazilian.
Barcelona, however, have also shortlisted a few signings that could be very helpful in the future and one of them is Psv starlet Steven Bergwijn, sources have told calciomercato.com The 19-year-old winger is contracted with the Dutch club until 2021.
A graduate of Ajax academy, Bergwijn made his debut in the Ererdivise in May 2015 when he was only 17-year-old.
The Dutch starlet went on to play 37 appearances in all competitions last season scoring four goals and registering three assists.
He can cover any role up front, from attacking winger (left or right) to support striker or attacking midfielder.
Barcelona have set their sights on him but the La Liga giants want to sign a top class winger to replace Neymar before focusing on this promising Dutch winger.
