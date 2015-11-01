Exclusive - Barcelona to pay more than €100M to sign Liverpool's Coutinho

FC Barcelona have learned that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not be giving any discounts for Brazilian international playmake Philippe Coutinho Calciomercato.com can reveal.



This past summer, the Catalan giants presented Liverpool with several offers, the last one superceding €100 million but were rejected time and time again by the former Borussia Dotmund coach. Calciomercato have learned that despite Klopp declining FC Barcelona's offers in the past, the La Liga giants will try again in the New Year knowing full well that they will have to pay more much than their highest offer last summer of €100 million.



Coutinho has hardly hidden his desire to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona and his performances so far this season have been below his usual level which could force Klopp to reluctantly let the player leave Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano