Exclusive: Barcelona want to sign Juventus, Everton target as a free agent

Barcelona want to sign Axel Witsel at the end of the current campaign, our pundit Nicola Balice has exclusively learned. The Belgian midfielder is a long time target of Juventus and the Old Lady has already economic agreement to sign him at the end of the campaign as a free agent as the player’s contract with Zenit expires next June.



Juventus are negotiating with the Russian club as they want to sign Witsel in January and the arrival of the Belgium International at the J Stadium next month could cost the current Serie A leaders up to € 10 million.



​Barcelona do not need to sign Witsel now, but would tempt the player with a big money offer at the end of the season. Juventus need to finalize Witsel’s deal as soon as possible to block any attempt of Barcelona to enter the race to sign the former Benfica star.



Everton have also made an offer of € 15 million to sign the top-class midfielder in January, but Witsel has refused the Toffees’ offer as he prefers a move to Juventus.

