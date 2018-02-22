Exclusive: Barcelona warn Inter over Rafinha permanent move
24 March at 11:50La Liga giants Barcelona will not lower their asking price for Rafinha, who is currently on loan at Inter, Fabrizio Romano understands.
The 25-year-old Rafinha is currently on a loan spell at Inter, after he joined the nerazzurri on loan from Barcelona itself. Since joining in January, the Brazilian has appeared seven times for Luciano Spalletti's men, assisting once but showing glimpses of his quality.
Fabrizio Romano says that while Inter are impressed with the player and want to sign him a permanent basis in the upcoming summer, But the Catalans won't budge from their asking price of 35 million euros that they had set when the loan agreement was made in January. The deal will also include a 3 million bonus
Rafinha is convinced he wants to stay at Inter and believes that it is the right place for him to develop in his career.
How much Inter pay for him will depend on whether they qualify for the Champions League or not, but Barcelona will not lower their asking price whatsoever.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
