Exclusive: Barcelona won’t stand in AC Milan’s way for purchase of Everton winger

The Gerard Deulofeu January saga is still far from its end. AC Milan can only sign the footballer on loan with option to buy but the Toffees want a permanent sale of the winger or, alternatively, a loan sale with mandatory buy-out clause.



The two parties have had another meeting yesterday with the Serie A giants trying to persuade Everton to sell the player on their conditions, which means on loan until the end of the season with option to buy.



Our reporter Daniele Longo has exclusively learned that Barcelona are not willing to stand in AC Milan’s sale for the talented Everton winger.



The LaLiga giants have a buy-back clause to take Deulofeu back at the Nou Camp but blaugrana have already informed both clubs that they are not interested in activating it, leaving AC Milan free to sign the 22-year-old singer, provided that they manage to reach an agreement with the Premier League side.



​Meantime, Everton boss Ronald Koeman has told British media that Deulofeu is available on the market and that he can join another club.

