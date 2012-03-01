Milan’s attempts to buy Renato Sanches are stalling,

Milan want to be able to get him on loan with a right to buy, while Bayern will only sell the youngster, or at least loan him with the obligation to buy.

The Rossoneri are very interested in the Manchester United and Chelsea target, who moved to the Allianz Arena for a total of

60 million,

20m of which in bonuses.

He has struggled to play every week, however, attracting interest from Milan and plenty of other clubs.

The Rossoneri are waiting, but Bayern won’t budge on their stance.

Things won’t get any easier for Renato, with the Bavarians buying both Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez.

A source within the club said recently that "AC Milan remain favourites, they are Sanches' preferred destination and the Italian club have been negotiating for the past month."

Coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, claimed that he didn’t want to lose the former Benfica youngster: “There is nothing new with Renato Sanches,”

“He has started the season with us, and he’ll stay with us until the end of transfer market, on August 31st.

“He played well in our last match”.

@marcodemi90, adapted by