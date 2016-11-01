Exclusive: Begovic set for Chelsea stay as Sirigu close to joining Osasuna

Italian goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the current transfer window as the Blues’ second choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has requested to leave the club due to lack of game time.



Earlier last week, Antonio Conte said to be open to sell the Bosnian goalkeeper provided that Chelsea would have signed a decent replacement for him. Sirigu was part of Italy’s EURO 2016 national team last summer and could have moved to the Stamford Bridge as he’s not a regular starter at Seville at the moment.



Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that the PSG loanee is set to join Osasuna in a temporary deal, which means Chelea have just a few hours left to find a replacement for Begovic otherwise the 29-year-old will be staying in South West London until the end of the season.



​Begovic has only five appearances this season and has never played one single minute in Premier League games so far this season.

