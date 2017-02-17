Aleix Vidal has no intention of leaving Barcelona, if the latest conversation if his agent is to be believed.

“He’s not thinking about playing in Italy right now,” Alejandro Campano EXCLUSIVELY told Calciomercato, “he has a deal with Barcelona, and has not intention of moving elsehwere next summer.

“He only needs to worry about his injury now”.

The right-back has not been a success in Catalonia since moving from Seville, things only getting worse when he went down with a broken ankle a few weeks ago, effectively ending his season.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin was one of the men lined up to replace him, according to the latest reports.