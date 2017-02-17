Exclusive: Bellerin rival won’t leave Barcelona, agent says
27 March at 17:45Aleix Vidal has no intention of leaving Barcelona, if the latest conversation if his agent is to be believed.
“He’s not thinking about playing in Italy right now,” Alejandro Campano EXCLUSIVELY told Calciomercato, “he has a deal with Barcelona, and has not intention of moving elsehwere next summer.
Inter, Chelsea and AC Milan were also known to be enthusiastic about signing the 27-year-old, with the Pensioners looking for fresh blood ahead of their expected campaign on four fronts next season.
“He only needs to worry about his injury now”.
The right-back has not been a success in Catalonia since moving from Seville, things only getting worse when he went down with a broken ankle a few weeks ago, effectively ending his season.
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin was one of the men lined up to replace him, according to the latest reports.
AS had previously written that the Spanish giants intended to replace Vidal with one of three full-backs: Roberto Rosales, Joao Cancelo or JuanFran.
