Exclusive: Bernardeschi, Fiorentina still hope to keep him but here is Inter's strategy...

Fiorentina's contract renewal offer is on the table for weeks now as la Viola are offering him a 2.5 million euros annual salary plus some extra bonuses too but Bernardeschi still hasn't made up his mind. His current deal expires in 2019 as many big clubs are after him. Bernardeschi has remained very silent as the rumors keep on growing....



INTER ARE VERY INTERESTED - Juventus keep thinking about him but they know that it won't be easy to get him from Fiorentina. Inter are also very interested even if they know that Bernardeschi will cost more than 50 million euros as they have a different strategy. They have been pressing for Berardi of Sassuolo but on the Bernardeschi front, they are being patient according to close sources. They have already had some talks with his agent Bozzo but they do not want to cause any problems with Fiorentina. If the player decides to reject Fiorentina's latest contract offer, then Inter will be ready to pounce. Fiorentina are still hopeful that a deal can be reached but if not, Inter are ready....