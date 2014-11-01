Exclusive: Bernardeschi, the duel between Juve and Inter persists: the latest

Fiorentina would like to keep him but many big clubs are interested in Federico Bernardeschi as his future is in heavy doubt. In his pre-game press conference, Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa said that Bernardeschi was an example to follow since he is always ready to give it his all. Juventus and Inter Milan are probably the two clubs who are following him the closest as they like him very much so.



According to Calciomercato.com sources, Inter are ready to use Fali Ramadani (his agent) to their advantage as they want to try to beat off the competition. Inter have close ties with Ramadani as he was the one who helped Perisic and Handanovic join Inter Milan and he was also the one who allowed Jovetic to join the nerazzurri. He has also been very close to Fiorentina too as he just recently helped them get Milenkovic and Vlahovic from Partizan Belgrade.



He will likely act as an intermediary between Inter Milan and Fiorentina for Bernardeschi as Suning are trying to give it their all to get an advantage on the competition.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)