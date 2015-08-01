Exclusive: Besiktas offer Juve striker € 7 million-a-year
20 May at 15:45sJuventus are on red alert as most of their stars are being targeted by some top European clubs. The likes of Paulo Dybala, Claudio Marchisio, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves, just to name a few, are being linked with move away from the J Stadium in the summer although Juve want to keep the most shining jewels of their crown.
According to an exclusive report of our reporter Nicola Balice, Mario Mandzukic has also been offered a chance to leave the Serie A giants in the summer. The Croatian star will meet representatives of Juventus at the end of the season to discuss his future. Juve are open to every solution. They would be happy to extend the player’s stay at the club but, at the same time, they would not block a possible departure if the right offer comes in the summer and if the player asks to leave the club.
Besiktas are trying to tempt the former Bayern Munich star with a € 7 million-a-year offer. The Turkish side are two points short of the domestic title and would play in Champions League next season if they manage to win the league.
Juventus would demand more than € 20 million to sell the Croatian star who was also a transfer target of Tottenham and PSG during the January transfer window.
