Exclusive breaking news: Meeting between AC Milan and agents of Chelsea target ongoing

AC Milan have recently joined Chelsea and Bayern Munich in race to sign Napoli left-back Fauzi Ghoulam whose contract at the San Paolo expires in June 2018. The player, however, is not intentioned to sign a contract extension with the partenopei and is destined to leave the San Paolo at the end of the season.



AC Milan are keeping a close eye on the Algeria International as Mattia De Sciglio has requested to leave the club at the end of the season with his contract that also expires in 2018.



The Italian is a top transfer target of Juventus and Ghoulam would fill the gap left by the departure of the player’s raised in the club’s academy. According to our reporter Daniele Longon, a meeting between the agents of Ghoulam and representatives of AC Milan is currently ongoing in the rossoneri headquarters.



Napoli could be open to sell Ghoulam for € 15 million in the summer but reaching an agreement with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is no easy task. Representatives of AC Milan will try to persuade the player’s agents before entering transfer talks with their Serie A rivals.



Ghoulam, 26, is being considered by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as a possible defence reinforcement for the 2017/18 campaign and Bayern Munich have also been scouting the Algerian this season.