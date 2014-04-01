Exclusive: Brighton make contact to sign AC Milan and Inter defenders

Representatives of Premier League side Brighton travelled to Milan a few days ago to meet representatives of AC Milan and Inter, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The Seagulls are already focusing on the January transfer campaign and according to our sources they have set sights on a Serie A duo.



Intermediaries of the English club met representatives of AC Milan on the 26th of November to sound out the availability of Gustavo Gomez. The Paraguay International has been struggling with game time so far this season and Boca Juniors are also interested in signing him.



AC Milan are open to sell the disappointing defender and are open to listen to any offer.

Gomez, however, is not the only defender Brighton want to sign. Andrea Ranocchia, in fact, is also a top transfer target of the Premier League. The Seagulls have also made contact to sign him but, unlikely Gomez, Inter do not want to sell the Italian defender as he is the third option for Spalletti at the back.



Daniele Longo, translated by Lorenzo Bettoni

