Exclusive: Buffon set for management role in the Azzurri
03 May at 17:00CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Gianluigi Buffon is set to be handed an important role in the Italian Football Federation.
The 40-year-old Buffon joined Juventus way back in 2001 and has become one of the world's best goalkeepers since then. Buffon has won the World Cup with Italy once in 2006 but the Azzurri have failed to qualify for the World Cup in the upcoming summer following their defeat to Sweden in the play-off of the tournament last year.
CalcioMercato's Nicola Balice can reveal that with Buffon's club future still up in the air, the veteran goalkeeper is set to take over an important post in the Azzurri.
Italy's inability to qualify for the national team will likely force Buffon to retire from the national team and he will help the team get rid of the crisis that is currently ensuing.
Buffon will play a role in the taking Italy back to the glory days, with the technical commissioner set to be unveiled soon and the new manager to be appointed soon too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments