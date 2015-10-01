It’s the month to change your agent if you are a player of Inter Milan. After goalkeeper Samir Handanovic recently handed the responsibility of handling his business affairs to another man, his Croatian team-mate Ivan Perisic has now done the same.



The 28-year-old, who is enjoying a great season in Italy under new boss Stefano Pioli, is now also managed by Fali Ramadani and as Calciomercato.com has learned, the two joined company at least one month ago.

Our own Pasquale Guarro writes that this appointment will open the door for a summer departure for a player who has never hid the fact that he would like to play in the Premier League. Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio is anxious to start negotiations to try to keep Perisic at the San Siro and tie him down to a new deal at the Nerazzurri. Ramadani will obviously listen to what’s on offer but in the back of his mind he believes he can get his client a lucrative move to Arsenal.



With Alexis Sanchez still looking as though he will leave North London at the end of the season, Inter are believed to be trying to lure him back to Serie A after he came to prominence whilst playing for Udinese. It’s also believed that Ramadani will use this desire to his player’s advantage and suggest that the two clubs propose a swap deal involving the both men.



Despite recent reports linking Perisic to both Chelsea and Manchester United, it’s now thought that his preferred destination in England could be North London.