Exclusive: Chelea hope as Torino reject Monaco’s Belotti bid
28 August at 18:00Torino have rejected Monaco’s latest bid to sign Andrea Belotti. The Italian striker has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract and Torino are not going to sell him for less than that fee.
The clause of Belotti can only be activated by clubs outside Serie A. The talented striker had been heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and AC Milan earlier this summer but both clubs have failed to match the player’s price-tag. Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Torino have rejected the latest offer made by Monaco for the 23-year old.
Monaco had offered €70 million plus Ronny Lopes but Torino confirmed to the Ligue 1 giants that they will only sell Belotti for his release clause.
Monaco have already signed Stevan Jovetic from Inter for € 12 million but they will be in need of another striker as Kylian Mbappé is on his way to Psg.
Belotti is a striker Monaco really like but they will need € 100 million to sign him.
Chelsea have been given hope in their pursuit for the Italian but the Blues are aware that there will be no discounts for them either.
