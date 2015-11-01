Exclusive: Chelsea and AS Roma face transfer blow as Serie A starlet reaches verbal agreement with AC Milan

AC Milan have reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea and AS Roma target Franck Kessié, calciomercato.com’s Pasquale Guarro has exclusively learned. The Serie A giants have jumped to front of the queue for the exciting 19-year-old starlet and are now close to signing him completing the first signing for the 2017/18 campaign.



Our reporter claims Kessié’s agent George Atangana reached an agreement with AC Milan on the 26th of April. This past Thursday, representatives of Atalanta informed AS Roma about the offer of AC Milan. Kessié has agreed to move to the San Siro for € 1.8 million-a-year, whilst AS Roma have only offered the Ivorian midfielder a salary in the region of € 1 million.



AC Milan have also promised to match Atalanta’s € 28 million asking price, which is just as much as AS Roma have offered to Atalanta.



The giallorossi have reached an agreement with the club but have been failing to finalize a deal with the player’s agent who has now accepted the offer of AC Milan. Atangana also met representatives of Chelsea last week, but AC Milan are now close to signing one of the most promising midfielders in Serie A. Atalanta are only waiting for an official offer of the rossoneri before finalizing the deal.

